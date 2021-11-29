From Tuesday, the wearing of face masks is set to be compulsory in shops and on public transport, while PCR tests will be brought back in for travellers returning to the UK.

There were 303,504 positive test results across the UK in the week to November 25, up 9.5 per cent from the week before.

Leeds recorded 2,493 positive results during that period, an infection rate of 312.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds which saw the biggest rise in case rates in the seven days to Novemeber 25, compared to the previous week.

All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Hollin Park & Fearnville Hollin Park & Fearnville had 501.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to November 25, a rise of 208.4% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Horsforth East Horsforth East had 501.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to November 25, a rise of 166.7% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Gipton North Gipton North had 202.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to November 25, a rise of 166.6% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Otley North Otley North had 516 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to November 25, a rise of 146.2% from the week before. Photo Sales