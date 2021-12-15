People queue to enter the Leeds Covid Vaccination Centre at Elland Road

Covid in Leeds: The Leeds areas where the fewest people have been jabbed as vaccine passports introduced

Thousands of people in Leeds are still not vaccinated against Covid and will now need to provide negative tests to enter nightclubs, concerts and sports venues under new rules.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:34 pm

Parliament passed measures to introduce Covid passes on Tuesday, despite a large Tory rebellion.

From Wednesday, people in England will have to provide an NHS Covid Pass proving their vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

But with lateral flow tests unavailable for home delivery on the Government website at various points in the past week, those who have not been vaccinated could find it difficult to obtain a pass.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Leeds, an estimated 95,824 had not been vaccinated by December 5.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Leedswith some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Leeds City Centre

In Leeds city centre, 6,880 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 48.4% of the over-12 population.

2. Headingley

In Headingley, 3,716 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 39.8% of the over-12 population.

3. University & Little Woodhouse

In University & Little Woodhouse, 3,696 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 33% of the over-12 population.

4. Woodhouse & Little London

In Woodhouse & Little London, 3,411 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 28.6% of the over-12 population.

