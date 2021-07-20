'Freedom Day' in Leeds city centre. PIC: James Hardisty
Covid in Leeds: The Leeds areas where the Covid infection rate is rising the fastest

Around one in six areas in England are now reporting their highest rate of new Covid-19 cases since comparable records began last summer, when mass testing was first introduced in the UK, latest figures show.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 4:30 pm

The list includes almost all local authority areas in north-east England, close to a half in south-west England and nearly a third in Yorkshire and the Humber. Data also shows that every local area in England is now recording coronavirus rates above the symbolic level of 100 cases per 100,000 people - the first time this has happened since early January, at the peak of the second wave. These are the areas of Leeds where coronavirus cases are rising at the highest rate. The figures cover from July 6 up to July 13. All images are for illustrative purposes only. READ MORE: Leeds nightclubs open their doors at midnight on 'Freedom Day' as excited dancers return

1. Wetherby East and Thorp Arch

Wetherby East and Thorp Arch had a case rate of 512.2 per 100,000 people - a jump of 177 per cent

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Kippax East, Micklefield & Allerton Bywater

Kippax East, Micklefield & Allerton Bywater had a case rate of 614.6 per 100,000 people - a jump of 173 per cent.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Harehills North

Harehills North had a case rate of 386.8 per 100,000 people - a jump of 164 per cent.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Harehills South

Harehills South had a case rate of 489.6 per 100,000 people - a jump of 133 per cent.

