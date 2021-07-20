Covid in Leeds: The Leeds areas where the Covid infection rate is rising the fastest

The list includes almost all local authority areas in north-east England, close to a half in south-west England and nearly a third in Yorkshire and the Humber. Data also shows that every local area in England is now recording coronavirus rates above the symbolic level of 100 cases per 100,000 people - the first time this has happened since early January, at the peak of the second wave. These are the areas of Leeds where coronavirus cases are rising at the highest rate. The figures cover from July 6 up to July 13. All images are for illustrative purposes only. READ MORE: Leeds nightclubs open their doors at midnight on 'Freedom Day' as excited dancers return