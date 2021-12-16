With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of an imminent “tidal wave” of Omicron cases, areas which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9, up seven per cent from the week before. South Northamptonshire recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 895 cases per 100,000 people.

Yorkshire and Humber has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 9.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds which have seen the biggest rise in case rates in the last week.

1. Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff had 269.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 208.1% from the week before.

2. Horsforth East Horsforth East had 564.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 200% from the week before.

3. Hyde Park Hyde Park had 157.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 116.7% from the week before.

4. Alwoodley Alwoodley had 603.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 109.5% from the week before.