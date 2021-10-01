There were 2,911 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 25, the latest available figures from the Government.

That's an infection rate of 364.4 new cases per 100,000 people - up 32.9 per cent from the previous week.

And some Leeds neighbourhoods have see a spike in cases over the last week.

Here we reveal the areas of the city where the infection rate is rising the fastest.

The figures for the seven days to September 24 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

1. Adel Adel recorded an infection rate of 1,087.5 in the seven days to September 24. It's up 463.8% from the previous week.

2. Farsley South, Stanningley & Pudsey North West Farsley South, Stanningley & Pudsey North West recorded an infection rate of 596.2 in the seven days to September 24. It's up 299.9% from the previous week.

3. Alwoodley Alwoodley recorded an infection rate of 809.2 in the seven days to September 24. It's up 293.4% from the previous week.

4. Morley Bruntcliffe & Woodkirk Morley Bruntcliffe & Woodkirk recorded an infection rate of 326.7 in the seven days to September 24. It's up 212.6% from the previous week.