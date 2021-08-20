The city's infection rate, the number of new cases per 100,000 people, is slowly falling. It was recorded as 396.5 in the seven days to August 14 - down 1.4 per cent from the previous week.

That's higher than the UK average of 299.7 cases per 100,000 people.

But some Leeds neighbourhoods have far higher infection rates than the rest of the city.

Five Leeds areas have an infection rate of more than double the UK average (Photo: Gov.uk)

Five areas recorded an infection rate of more than double the UK average in the seven days to August 14, the latest available figures.

The Government figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Here are the five areas with a Covid infection rate that's twice the UK average:

1. Seacroft South - 44 new cases, an infection rate of 791.7

Seacroft South has the highest Covid infection rate in Leeds

2. Osmondthorpe and Neville Hill - 46 new cases, an infection rate of 751.5

3. Lawnswood and Ireland Wood - 42 new cases, an infection rate of 675.7

4. Burley - 56 new cases, an infection rate of 639.5

5. New Pudsey - 41 new cases, an infection rate of 599.2