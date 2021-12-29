In England the rate of cases rose from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to 16 Dec, to 1,207.4 in the week to 23 December. That is an increase of 49.3 per cent.

Covid cases in many areas of Leeds are on the rise, with infection rates spiking.

Here, we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates in the seven days to December 23 based on Government data. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Boston Spa & Bramham Boston Spa & Bramham has an infection rate of 1801.7. That is up 55.4% from the previous week, when the case rate was 1159.2.

2. Headingley Headingley has an an infection rate of 1707.4. It's up 100.0% from the previous week, when the case rate was 853.7.

3. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk has an an infection rate of 1695.5. It's up 175.7% from the previous week, when the case rate was 614.9.

4. Burley Burley has an an infection rate of 1615.1. It's up 68.6% from the previous week, when the case rate was 957.9.