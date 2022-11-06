Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 139 coronavirus patients on Tuesday, the data released by NHS England shows.

The figure for November 2 was down from 179 on the same day the previous week in Leeds.

But the number of beds at Leeds hospitals occupied by people who tested positive for Covid increased by nine per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 128.

New data reveals the latest Covid rates recorded Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, 175 of whom are in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10 per cent, according to the figures.

Meanwhile, there were 21 more Covid deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Leeds.

The UK coronavirus dashboard, which was updated on November 3 (Thursday), showed that a total of 2,012 people had now died in Leeds, up from 1,991 on the week before.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Leeds.

A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.