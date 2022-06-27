Some 86 patients with Covid were being cared for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust as of 8am on June 21, according to NHS England data.

It was a ride of nearly one third compared to the previous week, when 66 were being treated for Covid.

Cases of Covid-19 in Leeds are rising. Pictured is St James' University Hospital.

And the number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for the virus more than tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 27.

National picture

Meanwhile, across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Two of those using ventilation beds were at hospitals in Leeds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5 per c ent.

The figures also show that 69 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to June 19.

This was up from 59 in the previous seven days.

Rising cases

The data comes after experts in Leeds warned that "the virus has not gone away", as the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Leeds is increasing.

Figures published on June 24 by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that Covid rates across the UK are on the rise.

In the week to June 18, the ONS estimated that 2.69 per cent of people in Leeds had Covid (one in 35).

It was a rise of 0.3 per cent compared to the week before (2.3), when one in 45 people were estimated to have tested positive for the virus up to June 11.

Doctor’s warning and advice

Dr Mike Gent, from the UK Health Security Agency in Yorkshire and the Humber, warned people to "play our part" in helping to keep the virus at bay.

He said: "It’s been a number of months since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and we are all enjoying a bit more normality after a challenging two years which impacted all corners of our life.

"As we now look forward to life without restrictions and head into the social summer holiday period, we must keep in mind the virus has not gone away.

In fact, in recent weeks we have seen a rise in cases in Yorkshire and the Humber, with a shift in the dominant strain from the Omicron BA.2 variant. The latest data indicates Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 now account for more than half of rising COVID-19 cases in the UK and are driving the recent increase in infections."

Dr Gent said we had been "fortunate" that so far the rise in cases has not seen an increase in hospital admissions or deaths.