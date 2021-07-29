The latest Government figures show that coronavirus cases are falling across Leeds The city recorded an infection rate of 474.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 23 - down 27 per cent from the previous week.

But some Leeds neighbourhoods have much higher rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates.

The figures for the seven days to July 23 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

1. Middleton Park Avenue Middleton Park Avenue recorded 65 cases - that's a rate of 843.9. It's down 9.7% from the previous week.

2. Bramley Park South Bramley Park South recorded 46 cases - that's a rate of 824.9. It's up 11.9% from the previous week.

3. Lawnswood & Ireland Wood Lawnswood & Ireland Wood recorded 51 cases - that's a rate of 820.5. It's down 3.8% from the previous week.

4. Whinmoor Whinmoor recorded 62 cases - that's a rate of 794.8. It's up 12.7% from the previous week.