There were 9,237 positive test results in the week to January 20, down 11.1 per cent from the week before. That's an infection rate of 1,156.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

But infection rates vary across the city and some Leeds neighbourhoods have much lower rates than in the rest of the city.

Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates in the seven days to January 20.

All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Leeds City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded 402.1 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 20. It’s down 51.3% from the previous week. Photo Sales

2. Headingley Headingley recorded 531 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 20. It’s down 32.9% from the previous week. Photo Sales

3. Hyde Park Hyde Park recorded 593 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 20. It’s down 24.6% from the previous week. Photo Sales

4. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk recorded 596.2 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 20. It’s down 41.8% from the previous week Photo: Google Photo Sales