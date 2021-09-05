Here are the areas with the lowest infection rates in Leeds (Photo: Gov.uk)

Covid in Leeds: Here are the 10 Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates in the city

The latest Government figures show that coronavirus cases are falling across Leeds

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 4:45 am
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 7:10 pm

The city recorded an infection rate of 337.9 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to August 31 - down 4.4 per cent from the previous week.

And some Leeds neighbourhoods have even lower rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the 10 Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates.

The figures for the seven days to August 31 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Cross Flatts Park & Garnets

Cross Flatts Park & Garnets recorded four new cases, a rate of 52.9. It’s down 73.3% from the previous week.

2. Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff

Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff recorded 12 new cases, a rate of 86.4. It’s down 63.6% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

3. Headingley

Headingley recorded 11 new cases, a rate of 115.6. It’s down 56% from the previous week.

4. Hyde Park

Hyde Park recorded 10 new cases, a rate of 118.1. It’s down 33.3% from the previous week.

