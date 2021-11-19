There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 16, up 15 per cent from the week before.

Leeds recorded 2,399 new cases in that period, that's an infection rate of 300.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds which saw the biggest rise in case rates in the last week.

1. Hyde Park Hyde Park recorded 145.2 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 140.0% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton recorded 277.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 139.9% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Lincoln Green & St James's Lincoln Green & St James's recorded 219.3 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 133.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Calverley & Farsley North Calverley & Farsley North recorded 771.1 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 120.7% from the week before. Photo Sales