Here are the Leeds areas where Covid infections are rising the fastest (Photo: Gov.UK)

Covid cases in Leeds: The Leeds areas where the infection rate rose the fastest in the last week

Coronavirus infection rates are rising across the UK once again, official figures show.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 19th November 2021, 4:45 pm

There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 16, up 15 per cent from the week before.

Leeds recorded 2,399 new cases in that period, that's an infection rate of 300.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds which saw the biggest rise in case rates in the last week.

All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Hyde Park

Hyde Park recorded 145.2 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 140.0% from the week before.

Photo Sales

2. Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton

Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton recorded 277.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 139.9% from the week before.

Photo Sales

3. Lincoln Green & St James's

Lincoln Green & St James's recorded 219.3 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 133.3% from the week before.

Photo Sales

4. Calverley & Farsley North

Calverley & Farsley North recorded 771.1 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 120.7% from the week before.

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5