Covid booster jab programme expanded over Omicron variant: NHS will make contact when it's your turn
NHS chiefs say there has been a "really good take up" of the Covid booster jab after the announcement that the programme will be expanded.
An NHS England spokesperson also said that staff are working at "extreme pace" to respond to the new Omicron variant and put in place the next and most complex phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
The spokesperson said: "Following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination And Immunisation (JCVI), the NHS is getting ready to expand the booster programme.
"This will be based on prioritising the people who are at greatest risk from covid-19 and increasing the capacity to vaccinate millions more people in a shorter space of time.
“The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to have your booster vaccination.
"Please wait to be contacted and then book your appointment as quickly as possible to help make sure you are protected.”
