An NHS England spokesperson also said that staff are working at "extreme pace" to respond to the new Omicron variant and put in place the next and most complex phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The spokesperson said: "Following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination And Immunisation (JCVI), the NHS is getting ready to expand the booster programme.

A nurse prepares a dose the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at a vaccination centre. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"This will be based on prioritising the people who are at greatest risk from covid-19 and increasing the capacity to vaccinate millions more people in a shorter space of time.

“The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to have your booster vaccination.

"Please wait to be contacted and then book your appointment as quickly as possible to help make sure you are protected.”