Covid-19: Leeds Teaching Hospitals caring for 78 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 108 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 53 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 166.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures also show that 75 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to May 1.

Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26 per cent.

The figures also show that 75 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to May 1.