England’s booster programme has ramped up but some neighbourhoods in Leeds have more over-50s protected than others.

Latest figures from NHS England, which shows third injections up to December 12, shows 256,719 people have now received their booster in Leeds.

This represents 40.9 per cent of the local population, meaning 371,486 people have yet to receive a booster or third dose.

Figures which show vaccinations at a neighbourhood level reveal stark differences across different parts of Leeds.

With coronavirus cases now at a record high in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Leeds have the fewest over-50s vaccinated with a booster or third dose.

1. Harehills North In Harehills North, 480 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 35.2% of people in this age range.

2. Harehills South In Harehills South, 438 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 35.5% of people in this age range.

3. Cross Flatts Park & Garnets In Cross Flatts Park & Garnets, 573 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 40.8% of people in this age range.

4. Lincoln Green & St James's In Lincoln Green & St James's, 772 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 45.1% of people in this age range.