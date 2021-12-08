Nikki Cohen, co-owner of Seacroft Pharmacy, which runs a vaccination centre made the admission amidst calls for all eligible to get the booster jab this Christmas.

This comes as the country scrambles to halt the spread of the new Omicron variant.

"While the initial hope was that the primary course of the first and second jabs would do the job its clear now that's no the case." Nikki told the YEP "We've got new variants, we don't have all the science behind it yet so getting the booster is just going to make that extra difference to make sure that your protected."

Tomorrow (Thursday, December 9) marks the first anniversary of Leeds' first jab jab and while admitting the pandemic is difficult to judge Nikki feels annual jabs are "likely".

"It seems likely, nobody can crystal ball gaze but it definitely seems likely that annual boosters for Covid might be where we end up." she said.

Fresh research has found that the jab becomes less effective over time with genuine concern that the most vulnerable could be left exposed this Christmas as families prepare to make up for the lost year of festivities.

"We all just want life as back to normal as we can." Nikki said "But the reality is Covid is still here and at least getting your booster is going to help make things as normal as possible as we go into the festive season."

As of December 6, the overall Covid-19 infection rate in Leeds is stable at 322.4 cases per 100k and remains below the regional and national infection rates while the situation in local hospitals is improved.

Despite this however council officials are urging the Leeds public to do their part by coming forward for the booster when the time comes.

In a short statement provided the YEP, Dr Sarah Forbes, Associate Medical Director for NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group said: “As we mark the first anniversary of the Covid vaccination, we again urge people to have their vaccinations if they have not already done so, and to take up their booster and flu vaccine when invited.”