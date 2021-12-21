More than 66,000 vaccinations have been delivered across West Yorkshire this week, a new record for the region.

Additional appointments have been made available at all centres and hours extended, with staff at community vaccination centres, pharmacies and local GP services working tirelessly to get people protected as quickly as possible.

Just 24 hours after the call to increase appointments, vaccinations were up by over 50 per cent and by the weekend had almost doubled when compared with the same days the previous week.

Here, we take a look inside the Elland Road vaccination centre:

1. Inside the Leeds Covid Vaccination Centre at Elland Road (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) Photo Sales

2. Simran Saughall (right) administers a booster coronavirus vaccine to Adam Hamilton (left) Photo: PA Wire/Danny Lawson Photo Sales

3. Amir Saemi (right) administers a booster coronavirus vaccine to Kayleigh Kitson (left) Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. A member of the Armed Service (right) administers a booster coronavirus vaccine to Charlotte Daniel (left) Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales