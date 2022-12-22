The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which inspects care settings, issued Corinthian House, which is run by the Maria Mallaband Care Group, with a “requires improvement” rating, following an inspection on November 2.

Inspectors called into question the care homes safety, effectiveness, overall care and response while slapping its leadership with the lower rating of “inadequate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corinthian House is a residential care home that currently accommodates 47 people who require support with nursing or personal care needs, some of whom are living with dementia.

Corinthian House is a residential care home that currently accommodates 47 people. Picture: James Hardisty

The CQC report states: “Relatives told us they had concerns in relation to several areas of care provided. During this inspection, we were not assured the service provided was always safe and we found widespread shortfalls in the way the service was managed.

“The provider failed to implement effective processes to monitor the quality of the service, drive the necessary improvements and to identify the issues found during our inspection. We continued to identify some issues found at previous inspections, and we found new concerns in relation to safety of people and lack of person-centred care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors raised concerns over the incomplete nature of the care home’s records and recorded that medicines were “not always managed safely”. Concern was also raised over staffing levels and the overall quality of care provided.

The report read: “People were not always supported in a person-centred way during mealtimes. We observed instances when staff did not display the skills to appropriately support people living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors raised concerns over the incomplete nature of the care home’s records. Picture: James Hardisty

"Although staff's training was up to date, this covered only basic aspects of care and did not cover other clinical needs of people living at the home. Staff told us they did not feel supported in their roles. The home manager told us about their ongoing plans to provide staff with additional training."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff were praised for their attempts to ensure residents were supported to have “maximum choice and control of their lives” but further concerns were raised over responsiveness.

Inspectors reported observing “people not being offered and provided with frequent baths or showers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad