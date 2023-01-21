The woman, who worked at the Leeds City Station Boots store, is thought to have died after developing the lung infection, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands. Legionnaires' disease is contracted by breathing in tiny droplets of water containing bacteria that causes the infection. According to the NHS website, it’s usually caught in places like hotels, hospitals or offices where the bacteria have got into the water supply.

As a precautionary measure, the water supply at the Boots store was tested – but was found to be safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Boots spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that a valued team member from the Boots store at Leeds City Station has recently passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

A Leeds employee has died after it's believed she contracted Legionnaires' disease

“As a precautionary measure, the water supply to the store has been tested. The results show that there is no issue with the water supply.”

It is not known how the woman contracted Legionnaires' disease and the YEP has contacted the UK Health Security Agency for more information. According to the NHS, Legionnaires' disease is most commonly contracted from air conditioning systems, humidifiers, spa pools and hot tubs and taps and showers that are not used often.

Advertisement Hide Ad