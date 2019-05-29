Club plans rugby fit sessions for all

An amateur rugby club in Leeds is launching a brand-new inclusive sports session to encourage people to get out and be active this summer.

Aireborough RUFC will host a series of free Rugby-Fit sessions designed to allow children and adults of all ages to enjoy light activity, while making friends and having fun.

Community development, communications and PR manager Gemma Birbeck added: “We have seen first hand the positive impact that sports participation can have on people and we want to make it more accessible so that others can feel the benefit too.

“Rugby-Fit will be a fun way for people to make connections, learn the basics of rugby and just get out and be active.”

Each session will include one hour of light rugby-related activity such as the popular touch and pass, followed by a social gathering in the clubhouse at Nunroyd Park, Yeadon.

Aireborough RUFC is an RFU accredited rugby union football club which has been coaching and playing rugby since 1970. As part of its 2020 vision, officials have been working to challenge the issues that prevent sports participation.

Recognising the barriers that prevent many families from being as active as they would like, the club will hold Rugby-Fit sessions free of charge, in the hope that more people will come along and join in.

Junior sponsorship manager Rob Rattray said: “We are proud to be part of the Aireborough community and hope that as many people as possible take part in these sessions.

“All of our members are extremely welcoming, so whether you come alone, with friends or with family, you will be made to feel welcome.”

Sessions start on Friday June 7, 7-9pm at Nunroyd Park, Yeadon.

For more information please visit www.aireboroughrugby.com or email gemma@leulyppr.co.uk.