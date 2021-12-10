Clinical Support Worker for dementia patients in Leeds wins outstanding contribution award

Jayne Durkin was recognised for the outstanding care she provides for dementia patients, "treating them like her own family and creating innovative ways to make their time in hospital easier" according to Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust.

She contacted First Bus company and set up a bus stop on J19 which has bus timetables, a personalised J19 bus stop sign and posters on the wall.

The Trust said: "This has made a real difference to patients and helped to support the care they receive - they love sitting at the bus stop, chatting about years gone by."

Jayne Durkin, Clinical Support Worker on J19 who has won a Health Care Support Worker award for Outstanding Contribution cc LTHT

Jayne was surprised on J19 and presented with a certificate and a £200 voucher and her award was announced at the NHS England & Improvement Health Care Support Worker Conference.