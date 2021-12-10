Clinical Support Worker for dementia patients in Leeds wins outstanding contribution award
A clinical support worker for dementia patients in Leeds has won an award for 'outstanding contribution' in her field.
Jayne Durkin was recognised for the outstanding care she provides for dementia patients, "treating them like her own family and creating innovative ways to make their time in hospital easier" according to Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust.
She contacted First Bus company and set up a bus stop on J19 which has bus timetables, a personalised J19 bus stop sign and posters on the wall.
The Trust said: "This has made a real difference to patients and helped to support the care they receive - they love sitting at the bus stop, chatting about years gone by."
Jayne was surprised on J19 and presented with a certificate and a £200 voucher and her award was announced at the NHS England & Improvement Health Care Support Worker Conference.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.