The devices, that are being issued by city-based charity Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, keep track of the thickness of a patient’s blood. They then send the results directly to a cardiologist, meaning that young patients who may find hospitals daunting would only have to attend if there is a concern.

The use of the technology has been made possible by Lea Ziff, the widow of legendary Leeds businessman and philanthropist Paul Ziff, who is continuing her late husband’s support of the city’s congenital heart unit. Mrs Ziff wanted to work with the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, which has its roots at Killingbeck Hospital, where Paul and Dr Gordon Williams helped to establish the original Children’s Heart Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Paul dedicated so much of his time to Killingbeck – a project that he was so passionate about. In recognition of this and in his memory, I wanted to support Children's Heart Surgery Fund to continue his legacy.”

The personal monitoring devices from the Children's Heart Surgery Fund will give families the peace of mind away from the unit. From left, charity trustee Colin Clewes, Lea Ziff, and young patient Bella Rodgers.

Paul, a lifelong advocate of young people, is well-known for his fundraising which helped to boost Killingbeck Hospital’s pioneering work for children with heart disorders.

The Killingbeck service predates that which is now known as the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit (LCHU), based at Leeds General Infirmary.

Paul and his team were responsible for numerous star-studded events in aid of the unit at Killingbeck, which were frequently attended by royalty and politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They included the likes of Ted Heath and Margaret Thatcher, raising thousands of pounds in the process. The work resulted in Paul receiving a ‘silver heart’ from the future King, then Prince Charles, to “commemorate a magnificent year in office” as he was chair of the Variety Club of Gt. Britain.

Lea Ziff said she wanted to support the Children's Heart Surgery Fund to continue her late husband's legacy.

Dr James Oliver, Lead Clinician for Congenital Cardiology at Leeds General Infirmary and Children’s Heart Surgery Fund Trustee, said: “We can’t over-emphasise Paul’s contribution to the development of the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

“Back in 1970s, the majority of children born with congenital heart disease died in childhood, many before their first birthday. Today, thanks to the ground-breaking work of specialist services like the LCHU, around 90-95% survive to adulthood.

“The service in Leeds is renowned as world-class because of people like Paul who helped fund the pioneering research, and equipment to put the LCHU up there amongst the very best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund began in 1988 and has contributed more than £10 million to the LCHU and the region’s outreach congenital heart services.

Mrs Ziff’s contribution will fund 37 personal monitoring devices for families, giving them peace of mind away from the unit. She recently visited Leeds General Infirmary to meet some of the children who have been helped by the devices.

They include Bella Rodgers, 8, whose mum Rebecca said: “Having a device has made such a positive difference to our lives. It’s a small, battery-operated meter that enables Bella to measure her body’s response to medicine. We can instantly see Bella’s result on the screen and it helps us keep our beautiful daughter safe and well.”

Heidi Watson, CEO of Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, said: “It is wonderful and also very fitting that Lea is helping the patients we support to safely monitor their conditions whilst having more freedom to enjoy their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad