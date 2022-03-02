The NSPCC-run service, which has had a base in Leeds for the past 25 years, found boys are five times less likely to talk with its trained counsellors about their mental health than girls.

Latest statistics show in 2020/21 they carried out 31,899 counselling sessions with girls about mental health issues compared to just 5,622 with boys.

When it came to counselling sessions about suicidal thoughts and feelings, they delivered 11,719 with girls but just 1,592 with boys.

A still from the NSPCC’s We All Feel It campaign video.

Despite this, the latest national data for England and Wales shows 122 boys aged 10 to 19 died by suicide in 2020.

In the same year 52 girls took their life.

Childline says the figures show it is clear that speaking out and seeking help can potentially save a child’s life.

Today the service has launched it’s ‘We All Feel It’ campaign, to support young males who are struggling to speak about their mental health and to help them before they reach crisis point.

The campaign video features popular clips from the world of sports, social media and gaming to reflect the emotions some young people may struggle to articulate.

It encourages boys in particular to use Childline to help them make sense of anything that has upset or worried them.

Alex Gray, service head of Childline said: “We know how hard it can be for children to speak out about their mental health.

“In particular, it can be really challenging for boys due to the pressures they feel around not showing emotion and appearing strong due to toxic masculinity.

“At Childline, we want to remind all children that sharing their mental health concerns with a trusted adult or a Childline counsellor is a brave thing to do and it will enable them to get the help and support they need.

“Talking about mental health issues early on can prevent things escalating and can save a young person’s life.

“We hope that by putting the spotlight on male mental health we can help boys understand that they are not alone.”

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.