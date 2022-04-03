Charity event 'Laugh in the Face of Cancer' raises £15,000 for Leeds Hospitals Charity

Lowell, a European leader in credit management, raised the money through their comedy charity event ‘Laugh in the Face of Cancer’.

The packed-out event featured some of the UK’s top comedians including Ivo Graham and Rosie Jones.

Over the last seven years, Lowell employees Jordan and Elizabeth Long have organised the event to raise funds for Leeds Hospitals Charity after Elizabeth’s sister was diagnosed with Cancer.

The event has now helped Lowell to raise over £460,000 for the charity.

John Pears, Lowell UK CEO, said: “It was fantastic to be back at Leeds City Varieties for another night of top-notch comedy entertainment!

"I am so proud of Jordan and Elizabeth Long for the work that they put in to creating such a great evening.

"Most importantly though, it’s all for a great cause. We’re so proud to be able to support Leeds Hospitals Charity to fund future projects at Leeds Cancer Centre and provide expert care for patients in our area.”

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said they were very grateful.

She added: “Every year Laugh in the Face of Cancer gets even bigger and better! We’re so grateful to Elizabeth, Jordan, and everyone at Lowell for supporting us over the past seven years. This has helped us provide innovative new equipment, life-changing research and improvements to the hospital environment. The money raised through from this year’s wonderful event will help us continue to support the incredible NHS staff caring for people living with cancer across our region.”