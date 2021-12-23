This year’s Sponsor the Sparkle campaign has been an incredible success, with 60 stars lighting up Brotherton Wing at Leeds General Infirmary and a further 20 stars illuminating Bexley Wing at St James’s University Hospital.

Funds raised through the initiative will support projects across the NHS hospitals in Leeds, from providing specialist medical equipment, to funding life-saving research projects and improving the hospital environment.

Thanks to the generosity of businesses across Yorkshire, Leeds Hospitals Charity has raised over £40,000 to support Leeds Teaching Hospitals and the amazing work they do to care for our loved ones.

On Friday December 3, a virtual switch on event was held, which saw the stars light up the Leeds sky.

At the event, sponsors and supporters heard from staff who will be working over the festive period and the official countdown to the big switch on came from Kevin Sinfield OBE.

A huge array of businesses supported the campaign this year including Deliveroo and Harvey Nichols.

A huge thank you to all of the wonderful businesses and organisations who helped ‘Sponsor the Sparkle’:

Visit the charity website to see the official 2021 star map, hand drawn by artist Zacrosso, a freelance colourblind artist based in Headingley.