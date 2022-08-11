Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Caterpillar app has been hailed by Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan as a potential “gamechanger” during the cost-of-living crisis.

It aims to engage those who might not be able to afford monthly gym memberships, as part of the UK's policy push to address avoidable ill health including obesity.

Caterpillar connects to existing health apps, such as Google Fit and Apple Health, and sets personalised physical activity goals.

Caterpillar App founder Paul Baverstock with Olympian Alistair Brownlee. Picture: Simon Hulme

It works by rewarding achievable small daily changes, such as increasing daily steps or making healthy changes to dietary habits. Points can currently be redeemed for Vue Cinema tickets and Hussle gym passes.

Leeds Olympian Alistair Brownlee, who is also supporting the pilot, said: “I’m passionate that no matter what your age or ability, you can make tiny changes each day that will improve your wellbeing.”

Working with Leeds City Council, Caterpillar aims to demonstrate the effectiveness of the app and build evidence around user engagement.

Its ambition is to have large population-level outcomes, helping to prevent avoidable illnesses, such as obesity, Type-2 diabetes, heart failure and common cancers.

The Caterpillar App that is being piloted in Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme

The team behind it is based at the University of Leeds, with the technology winning the backing of world-leading behavioural scientists and academics.

Among those involved are Professor Marc Mitchell, of Western University Canada, and Professor Stuart Flint, of the University of Leeds, who will evaluate the pilot.

Caterpillar chief executive Paul Baverstock said: “We’re using Nobel Prize-winning behavioural science techniques to help people create healthy habits that stick. It’s for those who might struggle to engage with and make small and important changes in their lives.”

Explaining why the city was the natural fit for the pilot, he added: “Leeds not only has the fastest growing digital economy outside of London, but it’s pioneering in tackling health inequalities, is home to world-leading universities and one of Europe’s biggest teaching hospitals.”

Health incentives are currently being trialled by governments around the world.