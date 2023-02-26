Kieran Martin, 23, fell three floors down from a hotel balcony just 10 days into a dream three-week holiday with his girlfriend Shauna. The personal trainer suffered an open-book pelvic fracture which caused internal bleeding, and underwent life-saving treatment at Bangkok Phuket Hospital.

Shauna said: “Without the work of the hospital in Thailand, the situation could have been much more grave. He currently has external pelvic fixations and cannot move from a laying down position.

“He needs a second operation to insert internal fixations before he can start the long recovery process ahead before he will be able to sit on a flight to get home.”

The doctors advised the couple to fly home in an air ambulance for Kieran’s second operation, but Shauna said they have been quoted up to £250,000 for the flight. And due to complications with their insurance, Shauna said they are yet to receive a penny towards the hefty hospital bills.

She added: “His family have exhausted their savings on medical bills, the hospital are pressing for payments and we are no closer to getting home. The more delayed the second operation gets, the higher the risk of infection or further health implications.

"We are desperate to get his operation done so we get home to our families before he can start his rehabilitation process to learn to walk again.”

Shauna has set up a JustGiving page to raise £100,000 towards flying Kieran home - supported by Nuffield Health Gym Wakefield, where Kieran works as a wellbeing personal trainer. Almost £15,000 has been raised so far.

In a Facebook post, the gym said: “Many of you will know and will have seen Kieran around the club offering his support and teaching classes. Any gesture no matter how small is really appreciated.”