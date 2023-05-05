Chris Prow, from Castleford, lost his partner of 30 years Debbie Prow to cancer last year. His sister, Hilary, died of Leukaemia in 1981 when she was just 23, and Chris himself had cancer 10 years ago.

That is why he decided to set himself the 8,800m climbing challenge in aid of Cancer Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Mail worker has so far climbed Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent in the Yorkshire Dales, as well as Haystacks and Helvellyn in the Lake District - taking his total to more than 3,500m.

Chris Prow is climbing the equivalent height of Everest in memory of his wife who died of cancer with a teddy bear made from her wedding dress. Picture: Simon Hulme

He said: "Debbie was a bundle of energy. She was one of those people who would see the funny side of everything and that's how she got through her illness right to the end - laughing and making jokes about things. She was my soulmate. I'm lucky to have met the perfect woman for me."

Two years ago, Chris was told that he had heart failure and was given three months to live. Miraculously, he recovered, but it was just as he was leaving hospital that Debbie was diagnosed with lung cancer. She died in March last year at the age of 57.

"There were times when I'd wake up in the morning and wouldn't get out of bed," said Chris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I suppose part of this challenge is therapy for me. You get a sense of achievement, but it's not easy. Do I enjoy it? It's not like having a cup of tea in front of a warming fire enjoyment, but I suppose it is some kind of enjoyment. The fact I'm raising money pushes me on. As you get older, these little goals keep you going."

Chris had some of his wife’s clothes made into 14 teddy bears, which he gave to his grandchildren. He kept one of the bears for himself, which had been made from Debbie's wedding dress and it has accompanied him on all of his climbs.

Tragedy has touched Chris' life in many ways. In 2009, his 23-year-old son Charles was working as a stagehand on singer Madonna's world tour when a roof collapsed in Marseille, causing him fatal injuries.

Chris said: "It was a huge shock - anyone who loses a son knows it's the worst thing in the world, but our family got through it by being together. You never really get over these things. We're quite a strong family, so I'm lucky in that way. My wife pulled us together all the time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has found himself thinking about Charles on the treks, an “adventurous” character who would have relished the challenge. It has helped distract Chris from the often strenuous journeys up the hills."I started with Ingleborough and it was agony," he said. "I asked myself if I'd started something I wasn't going to finish, but I just plodded on really, really slowly. My heart still isn't 100%, so when I'm climbing I get overtaken a lot, but I will get there in the end.”