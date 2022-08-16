Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Care Quality Commission has given Castleford’s Fairburn Mews a ‘requires improvement’ rating following a recent inspection.

The home in Wheldon Road specialises in supporting adults living with complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities including Huntingdon’s disease. It had previously been rated as ‘good’.

A report states: “We found safeguarding incidents were not always appropriately mitigated and safeguarding incidents had not always been appropriately reported.

CQC inspectors have instructed Fairburn Mews in Castleford to make improvements. Picture: Google

“Systems in place were not robust enough to always demonstrate safe care. This placed people at risk of harm.”

At the time of the inspection, in May this year, there were 19 people using the service.

The report states: “Out of the four people and nine relatives we spoke with, 11 shared positive feedback.

“However, our findings indicated people did not always receive safe care and the service was not always well-led.

“People were not always supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not always support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Inspectors said the requirements of the Mental Capacity Act were not always being followed.

Care plans were “not always person-centred or reflective of the person’s voice”.

The report continues: “The provider was receptive of feedback and told us they will be completing a review of all people’s care records.

“Staff knew people well and understood their care and support needs.

“We saw staff supporting people in a caring and dignified way, but records did not always reflect this practice.

“The service had a new management team and staff feedback was positive and indicated the management team were open and supportive.”

“The overall rating for the service has changed from Good to Requires Improvement based on the findings of this inspection.

“We will request an action plan from the provider to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety.”

A spokesperson for the the owners, Exemplar Car, said: “At Exemplar Health Care, we invest to provide quality homes which has resulted in a high number of our homes being rated ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ with the CQC, and we’re therefore disappointed with the latest CQC rating received for our Fairburn Mews home.