Care home company set to sponsor 'Yorkshire Beast' challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residential care home firm HC-One is delighted to be a headline sponsor of EF-group’s ‘The Yorkshire Beast’ cycling challenge, which is raising awareness and money for the funding of dementia research at Alzheimer’s Society.

EF-group is one of HC-One’s main suppliers. EF-group have joined forces with the Ultra6 World Record Race Team consisting of Martin Mansell, Ben Wood and Andy North who is EF-group’s Commercial Director.

The Ultra6 team is a group of courageously talented extreme cyclists, runners and sporting enthusiasts who enjoy pushing themselves to their limits to raise awareness and funds for invaluable causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Beast is taking place from 28th June – 1st July 2024. The event starts near Skipton in the Yorkshire Dales, where cyclists will begin their 450-mile journey, which will take two to four days to complete whilst ascending 29,000 feet - the equivalent of scaling the height of Mount Everest.

The Ultra6 World Record Race Team: Martin Mansell, Ben Wood and Andy North

Participants will take on the challenge to raise funds for EF-group and the Ultra6 team’s chosen charity for this year, the Alzheimer’s Society.

The racing team’s cycling kit and pre-launch shirts will feature EF-group and HC-One branding, showcasing the partnership of the two organisations in raising awareness and funds for a worthy cause.

EF-group and their partners have already raised over £3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society charity to date and the Ultra6 team have a total of £15,000 pledged so far. If you would like to donate funds to the ‘The Yorkshire Beast’ cycling challenge, please visit: Martin Mansell is fundraising for Alzheimer's Society (justgiving.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Robson, Support Services Programme Director at HC-One, said: “HC-One are delighted to be a headline sponsor of EF-group’s ‘Yorkshire Beast’ challenge and to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society. The challenge is a meaningful opportunity to create change and have a positive impact on lives by contributing to the funding of an incredible charity which facilitates advancements in dementia and Alzheimer’s research.

The Ultra6 World Record Race Team

“Supporting this cause is crucial for further research and progressing initiatives to find successful treatments and preventive measures. As the global population ages, cases of dementia are increasing, making it more important than ever before to invest in resources that can help to lessen the societal and economic impacts of dementia.

“We hope that by supporting organisations such as the Alzheimer's Society to advance research and raise awareness that this will help improve the lives of those affected by dementia both now and in the future.”

Stephen Gallagher, Executive Director of EF-group, commented: “EF-group is honoured to be able to contribute in a small way to the research on Alzheimer’s disease. By supporting and championing our Ultra6 team to complete this daunting challenge, alongside HC-One, we hope that we can contribute in some way to the research that is needed to make progress for sufferers of and families affected by Alzheimer’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as our team at EF-group having personal experience of the disease, many of the families of our HC-One clients are impacted by Alzheimer’s. With nearly 1 million people living with the condition in the UK, rapid advances are needed to reduce the impact it is having on so many families across the UK. With an ageing population, it is now more vital than ever to support this type of fundraising project to help improve the quality of life of our older generations and their loved ones.