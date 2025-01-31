Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video on TikTok showing people eating tiramisu out of the middle arm rest of their car has gone viral with over six million views.

The video has amassed over 250,000 likes.

Doctors are warning against trying to recreate the viral video which could expose you to potentially dangerous bacteria.

Its popularity has led to doctors warning about the potential risks for anyone who tries to recreate the viral video, which could led to salmonella, listeria and E.coli. This is everything you need to know about the viral video and why you shouldn’t try it at home.

What are the risks?

Whilst it may look funny, doctors speaking to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have warned against trying to recreate the viral video in your own vehicle.

Dr Gareth Nye, lecturer in medical science, explained: “Eating in the car will ultimately lead to deposits of food material being spread around. The obvious example is crumbs, but transfer from your hands and deposits from spit through talking and chewing will transfer the perfect bacterial breeding ground around your car.

“The most common bacteria found in vehicles is E. coli, a fairly common bacteria that lives in our intestines. E. Coli is harmless; however, in some cases, it may result in food poisoning. A strain of Staphylococcus epidermidis and Staphylococcus aureus are also the most common bacteria's of most car surfaces tested.”

Is it safe to eat in your car?

Dr Singh, health expert at WINIT Clinic makes it clear that eating or storing food in your car can create an unsanitary environment and cause a increase of potentially dangerous bacteria.

He explains: “Eating or storing food in a car can often result in spills and crumbs, which may harbour bacteria, mould, or attract pests if not cleaned thoroughly. This can create an unsanitary environment, not only for eating in but also for maintaining good health and hygiene.”

Storing and eating food in your car could even create the perfect environment for potentially dangerous bacteria such as salmonella and listeria, as the interiors of a car are often hot in the summer and cold during the winter, which can lead to an increase in the growth of bacteria.

Dr Singh explained: “There are some bacteria, such as Salmonella and Listeria, whose ideal temperature of growth falls in the 40°F-140°F range typically found in a normal enclosed automobile. This increases the risk of foodborne illnesses.“

He urged drivers to eat their meals in a “controlled environment”, where they can “better appreciate their food and maintain proper storage conditions for leftovers or snacks.”

You can find out more about food safety tips and how to avoid food poisoning at the Food Safety Agency.