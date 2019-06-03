Cadbury desserts recalled over fears they contain deadly listeria bacteria that could cause meningitis and sepsis

Two Cadbury desserts have been recalled from supermarket shelves over fears they contain a potentially deadly strain of listeria bacteria.

Shoppers are being urged to avoid eating Cadbury Dairy Milk Cheesecake and Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Cheesecake puddings due to the possible contamination of the bacteria.

Customers are being urged not to eat the desserts and return them to the store where they were bought (Photo: Cadbury)

Flu-like symptoms

Müller UK, which produces the desserts, issued the recall of the two products as a precautionary measure due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria with 20 known subspecies.

If consumed, listeria can cause listeriosis, which is an illness that can lead to meningitis, sepsis and encephalitis.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to the flu and include high temperature, muscle aches or pains, chills, feeling or being sick, and diarrhoea, the Food Standards Agency warned.

In some rare cases, the infection can be more severe and cause serious complications, such as meningitis and life threatening infections.

Those aged over 65 are more vulnerable to listeria infections, as well as babies less than one month old, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their unborn babies.

Müller produces these products under license from Cadbury and has stressed that this does not impact any other products it produces for Cadbury, or Cadbury Cheesecake variants in the UK.

Advice to customers

Customers who have bought any of the two Cadbury products are being urged not to eat them and instead return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.

The affected batches of Cadbury Dairy Milk Cheesecakes and Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Cheesecakes both have a Use By date of 5 June, 6 June and 11 June 2019, and the pack size is 2 x 85g.

Customers can also return the products by emailing consumers@muller.co.uk or by calling 01630 692000.