Burton Croft Dental Care, in Headingley, will teach young patients about looking after their teeth – even if they are not registered with the practice.

The free sessions will focus on dental health, with demonstrations on toothbrushing technique, rather than being typical check-ins.

Sarah Bennette and Liane Dean, of Burton Croft Dental Care, will be offering free appointments for children later this week. Photo: Google/Liane Dean.

Staff explained that the appointments would normally cost £70. In exchange for the free sessions, they have asked for donations to a charity fundraiser.

Liane Dean, 46, is a dental hygienist at the practice. She said: “If you look after your teeth when you are younger, it can save so much time, effort, pain, money and trauma when you are older.

“Dentistry is all about prevention.”

It comes after Liane noticed a growing number of patients talking about difficulties in securing appointments with NHS dentists. The clinic, on Burton Crescent, is currently not taking any new patients because it is so busy.

Liane will be running the sessions with colleague Sarah Bennette. They are both taking on an epic hike in the Yorkshire Dales in aid of cancer charity Macmillan, with donations being accepted via JustGiving.

They wanted to find a unique way to fundraise, so decided to hold the sessions with the added benefit of children learning about dental health.