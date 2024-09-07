A brave youngster from Wakefield who underwent major heart surgery as a child will take on the Great North Run to support the heroes who treated him.

Danny Hirst, 21, was just six weeks old when doctors discovered he had been born with a hole in his heart. At 11-years-old, he received life-changing open heart surgery.

Now, a decade on from that procedure, he is set to take on the epic half marathon in Newcastle that sees tens of thousands descend on the city.

Danny Hirst was born with a hole in his heart. | Submitted

Danny, from Normanton, said: “People should donate to my fundraiser because Children’s Heart Surgery Fund is such an amazing charity - all of their money will go to a great cause.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the help from them. The training regime has been intense but extremely fun. I feel like I am the fittest I have been in a long time and I am ready to smash the race on Sunday.”

His fundraising page is still accepting donations.

As a baby, investigations following Danny's first surgery revealed his aortic valve wasn’t coping with the new pressures in his heart - and the decision was made to replace the valve. In 2016, just 15 months after his first operation, Danny had a mechanical valve fitted. It was during this time that Danny’s family became more aware of Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Around one in 125 babies are born globally with congenital heart disease, and the charity provide life-saving medical equipment for the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, plus emotional, practical and financial support for families.

He will take on the Great North Run in aid of Children's Heart Surgery Fund this Sunday (September 8). | Submitted

Danny said: “It has helped me in so many amazing ways that I have always wanted to give back to them. They provided my parents with accommodation whilst I was in hospital after my surgery. Because of the support they’ve given me, I want to be able to raise as much money as I possibly can for them so they can continue supporting other families like mine.”

Because of his mechanical valve, Danny is on the blood thinning medicine Warfarin for life, which means that he must undergo regular blood tests to ensure he takes the right dose.

But Children's Heart Surgery Fund support doesn’t end in hospital - and the charity offered Danny a vital piece of equipment so he could test his blood at home.

Danny continued: “I am currently having check-ups at the LGI every 12 to 18 months with a doctor. I am also taking Warfarin and test my blood every three to five weeks. But the charity gave me an ‘INR home testing kit’ which means that I don’t have to make the trip to the hospital every few weeks to get my blood taken. This has literally been a life saver for me.”

As a teenager, Danny joined the Children's Heart Surgery Fund Superhero Walk dressed as a surgeon. he has also abseiled down Wakefield Cathedral for the charity.

“I haven’t let having CHD stop me from doing anything in life,” he said. “After time has passed since my operation, I barely think about living with CHD as thanks to everything CHSF and the LGI have done I can live a completely normal life without the need to constantly worry.”