Bingo and burger session is a hit for older people in west Leeds

OLDER people are getting their first taste of McDonalds with a special ‘bingo and burger’ session.

McDonalds in Bramley has teamed up with Armley Helping Hands, as part of their community engagement work.

Members of Armley Helping Hands attend a supper club gathering to combat social isolation

The session takes place on the first Monday of each month at the Butt Lane eaterie, giving a chance for people to meet and socialise with others and get out of the house.

Dawn Newsome, chief executive of Armley Helping Hands, said: “Some of those attending have dementia or other disabilities. Others like a change of scene and to get out of the house with a group of people.

“This is just another of our great activities to combat isolation and loneliness - still allowing people to stay living in their own home - and it is proving very popular. For some it is their first taste of McDonalds.”

Karen Smales, community manager for McDonalds in Bramley, said: “We provide the teas, coffees and prizes and they come along. We have seen around 15 people attending, some with carers.

“Some of the participants are disabled, some may have dementia and others are just elderly residents living alone in their own homes.

“We have run three sessions so far and its going from strength to strength and seems to be really successful.”

She said that regular customers had been encouraging and supportive: “They are also full of surprise and admiration for us to be supporting the community as it is not typical of what you would expect from a McDonalds restaurant.”

It is just one of the many activities available from Armley Helping Hands, which is one of 35 Neighbourhood Networks across Leeds, working with around 20,000 people offering support for older people to help reduce isolation.

They enjoy trips out, coffee mornings, talks, lunch clubs, sport and leisure activities and much more.

The support which helps reduce pressures on statutory health and care services, as well as enabling local people to get involved in using community assets in ways they want.