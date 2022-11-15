Tom Claisse, a semi-professional player with Tadcaster Albion, has been coaching football to underprivileged children at the Bilal Sports Centre in Harehills since August 2021. It was during one of his sessions that the family member of a young player collapsed.

Tom, who also serves in the Royal Air Force, said: “Luckily with the training that I do in the military, I managed to bring them around.”

The incident got him thinking about what might have happened had he not been there and how important it is for people to have access to defibrillators in the event of a medical emergency. He got in contact with the Lord Mayor Asghar Khan and local councillors to ask what could be done to get the potentially life-saving kit for the centre.

Tom Claisse, of Pro Elite Football, is pictured with Bilal Sports Centre director Kamran Khan and ward councillor Salma Arif with the newly-installed defibrillator. Picture: Steve Riding

The proposal was raised with Coun Salma Arif and her fellow ward councillors, who all agreed that funds should be awarded by Leeds City Council’s Inner East Community Committee.

"It’s very important for any sports centre to have a defibrillator,” said Tom. “But also for the community – a lot of these defibrillators are locked away indoors while this one is outdoors so it can be utilised at any time by anyone.”

The sports centre’s management board share his view that there need to be more public defibrillators available for access at all hours. With around 1,000 people of all ages visiting the Bilal Mosque and the neighbouring sports centre, they were keen to see the equipment installed and worked alongside Tom to make it happen.

Only a few years ago, a member of the Harehills community had what proved to be a fatal fall. By the time somebody had reached the nearest defibrillator and an ambulance had arrived, it was too late to save them. It is something that nobody wants to see repeated.

Sports centre director Kamran Khan said: "Anything can happen. Should any emergency occur, at least we can give the best care possible with this defibrillator on site.

"It was a long process with delays in delivery and the pandemic. Thank you to the councillors for making it happen. They have been really supportive and helpful in getting the defibrillator but also toward the centre.”

The defibrillator has been installed outside the sports centre’s main entrance on Ashton Road for use by the local community via a code access.

Kamran said that they are looking to put other measures in place to make their centre and community a safer place for those who are vulnerable. The centre is hoping to work with other communities to educate children about different dangers such as knife crime and what to do should they find themselves in that situation.

