The 13 best GP surgeries in Leeds have been named, after patients had their say on how they really feel their doctor is performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Carried out between January and March this year, it gathered information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Patients are asked to rate their GP service overall, their experience contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services and dental services.

Despite the pressures faced by the NHS last winter, the majority of patients across the country described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the 13 best GP practices in Leeds that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Drighlington Medical Centre - Drighlington There were 345 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington. The response rate was 38%, with 131 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Craven Road Medical Practice - Woodhouse, Leeds There were 520 survey forms sent out to patients at Craven Road Medical Practice in Woodhouse, Leeds. The response rate was 23%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 73% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre - Headingley, Leeds There were 644 survey forms sent out to patients at Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre in Headingley, Leeds. The response rate was 21%, with 135 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Spa Surgery - Boston Spa There were 246 survey forms sent out to patients at Spa Surgery in Boston Spa. The response rate was 45%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 22% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Dr N Dumphy & Partners - Beeston, Leeds There were 613 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr N Dumphy & Partners in Beeston, Leeds. The response rate was 22%, with 132 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales