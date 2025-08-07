Leeds' 13 best doctors' surgeries as voted for by you in new 2025 survey - did your GP practice make the list?

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:38 BST

They’ve been rated the best in Leeds by patients ⭐

The 13 best GP surgeries in Leeds have been named, after patients had their say on how they really feel their doctor is performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Carried out between January and March this year, it gathered information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Personalise your news round-up with NationalWorld - sign up here

Patients are asked to rate their GP service overall, their experience contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services and dental services.

Despite the pressures faced by the NHS last winter, the majority of patients across the country described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the 13 best GP practices in Leeds that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 345 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington. The response rate was 38%, with 131 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good.

1. Drighlington Medical Centre - Drighlington

There were 345 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington. The response rate was 38%, with 131 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 520 survey forms sent out to patients at Craven Road Medical Practice in Woodhouse, Leeds. The response rate was 23%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 73% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good.

2. Craven Road Medical Practice - Woodhouse, Leeds

There were 520 survey forms sent out to patients at Craven Road Medical Practice in Woodhouse, Leeds. The response rate was 23%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 73% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 644 survey forms sent out to patients at Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre in Headingley, Leeds. The response rate was 21%, with 135 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

3. Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre - Headingley, Leeds

There were 644 survey forms sent out to patients at Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre in Headingley, Leeds. The response rate was 21%, with 135 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 246 survey forms sent out to patients at Spa Surgery in Boston Spa. The response rate was 45%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 22% said it was fairly good.

4. Spa Surgery - Boston Spa

There were 246 survey forms sent out to patients at Spa Surgery in Boston Spa. The response rate was 45%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 22% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 613 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr N Dumphy & Partners in Beeston, Leeds. The response rate was 22%, with 132 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

5. Dr N Dumphy & Partners - Beeston, Leeds

There were 613 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr N Dumphy & Partners in Beeston, Leeds. The response rate was 22%, with 132 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 323 survey forms sent out to patients at High Field Surgery in Leeds. The response rate was 41%, with 133 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good.

6. High Field Surgery - Leeds

There were 323 survey forms sent out to patients at High Field Surgery in Leeds. The response rate was 41%, with 133 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNHSGP surgeriesGP practices
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice