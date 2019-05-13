Asda and Tesco recall cereal bars over fears they may be contaminated with salmonella

Asda and Tesco have urgently recalled batches of their own-brand cereal bars over fears the products may contain salmonella.

Asda has warned customers who purchased the Cranberry and Nut, Peanut and Almond not to eat them, and Tesco has also recalled their Apricot, Almond and Yogurt Cereal Bars, due to the risk that they could cause extreme food poisoning symptoms.

Presence of salmonella

The Asda and Tesco cereal bars have been recalled "as a precautionary measure", as they may contain salmonella.

Food can be contaminated with the bacteria at any stage during the production process, the processing of food, or while cooking.

Salmonella is a group of bacteria which can cause extreme food poisoning, with symptoms including vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, aches and a fever.

Symptoms normally start within a few days of eating the food which caused the infection.

Which cereal bars are affected?

Asda Peanut and Almond Cereal Bars (four x 35 g)

Date code: Sep 2019

Price: £1.98

Barcode: 505717208673

“As a precautionary measure we are recalling Asda Peanut and Almond Cereal Bars (four x 35 g) with a date code of Sep 2019, due to the possible presence of salmonella detected in one of the ingredients,” said Asda.

Asda Cranberry and Nut Cereal Bars (four x 35 g)

Date code: Sep 2019

Price: £1.98

Barcode: 505717208672

Asda said there is a "possible presence" of the salmonella bacteria in its four bar packs of 35g cereal bars.

Any customers who have purchased any of these packs are urged not to eat them. The products should be returned to your nearest Asda store, where you will be issued with a full refund.

Customers do not need their receipt to return the product.

In a statement Asda said, "We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused."

Tesco Apricot, Almond and Yogurt Bars, four x 35 g

The two batch codes that are being recalled are 9100 and 9101.

“We have been made aware by our supplier of the possible presence of salmonella in two batch codes of Tesco Apricot, Almond and Yogurt Bar,” said Tesco.

“As a precautionary measure, we are recalling the affected products. No other Tesco products are known to be affected.”

Any customers who have purchased any of these packs are urged not to eat them. The products should be returned to your nearest Tesco store, where you will be issued with a full refund.

Customers do not need their receipt to return the product.