Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Armley Gyratory in Leeds brought to standstill as woman gives birth in road and heroic onlookers rush to help

A busy Leeds road was brought to a standstill as a woman gave birth in the middle of gridlocked traffic and heroic onlookers rushed to help.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Debby Minzele, 31, went into labour on the Armley Gyratory at an inopportune moment as husband Chris, 32, desperately tried to get them to the nearest hospital.

The Beeston couple said they were left with no choice but to deliver their daughter in the road - and thankfully the pair were offered assistance by three women driving past who were later described as "angels sent by God".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Melanie Murtagh, 34, with pals Natasha Grierson, 33, and Kaphia Dennis, 31, were on their way to grab lunch when they saw a pair of legs sticking out of a stationary car in the middle of the road.

Most Popular
"Angels sent by God": from left, Kaphia Dennis, Natasha Grierson and Melanie Murtagh who intervened as a woman was giving birth in traffic on the Armley Gyratory."Angels sent by God": from left, Kaphia Dennis, Natasha Grierson and Melanie Murtagh who intervened as a woman was giving birth in traffic on the Armley Gyratory.
"Angels sent by God": from left, Kaphia Dennis, Natasha Grierson and Melanie Murtagh who intervened as a woman was giving birth in traffic on the Armley Gyratory.

"We wondered what was going on, because the car didn't have its hazards on or anything," explained Melanie, from Swarcliffe.

"When we realised what was happening, we pulled in front and all three of us ran over to help."

The group rang an ambulance and were giving directions as the scene unfolded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Melanie continued: "There was nothing to wrap the baby in, so we stripped off our clothes and used them to cover her.

Chris and Debby Minzele had their baby daughter in traffic on the Armley Gyratory. The family said she's healthy following the dramatic birth - and so is mum Debby who lost blood during the episode.Chris and Debby Minzele had their baby daughter in traffic on the Armley Gyratory. The family said she's healthy following the dramatic birth - and so is mum Debby who lost blood during the episode.
Chris and Debby Minzele had their baby daughter in traffic on the Armley Gyratory. The family said she's healthy following the dramatic birth - and so is mum Debby who lost blood during the episode.

“I ran over to a central reservation to grab traffic cones, which we used to stop cars from passing. We must have looked so strange - three women running around the Armley Gyratory with no clothes on."

The exhilarating experience on Monday (October 23) inspired Natasha, from Little London, to consider going into midwifery. She said: "I'm heavily pregnant myself, so witnessing that was scary. With the adrenaline, you're just thinking what's the next step, what's the next thing to do? Words can't even describe what it was like."

Kaphia Dennis, 31, from Hyde Park, added: "We just wanted to do anything we could to help."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Filled with adrenaline from the birth, the team headed down to St James' Hospital with a teddy bear to meet the family properly. Debby was being checked over after losing blood during the birth, but she has now fully recovered.

Debby and Chris Minzele's baby daughter was born in traffic on the Armley Gyratory.Debby and Chris Minzele's baby daughter was born in traffic on the Armley Gyratory.
Debby and Chris Minzele's baby daughter was born in traffic on the Armley Gyratory.

The women found dad Chris in the reception, who was still overwhelmed by what had played out. He told the YEP: "I was shouting out the window for help and these three ladies just came out of nowhere.

"To me, they were like angels sent by God. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't stop hugging them."

The young girl, who is the couple's second child, has yet to be named. Chris said he's planning on a hanging a photo of the women in the family's home.

Related topics:LeedsArmley GyratoryBeeston