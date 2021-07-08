Armley and Lower Wortley residents offered first chance to apply for new £20m health unit jobs

Leeds and York Partnership Foundation NHS Trust, which is running the new Children and Young People’s Mental Health Service, and its futuristic £20million Red Kite View inpatient building on the St Mary’s Hospital site at Armley is looking for new support staff in the local community.

Residents of Armley and Lower Wortley will be given the first chance to apply before opportunities will be opened up more widely.

Armley has one of the highest unemployment rates in Leeds and the Trust has made a commitment to help narrow employment inequality there.

Red Kite View will provide a spacious modern place for young people with significant mental health needs from across West Yorkshire who need an inpatient stay as part of their recovery.

A total of 25 assistant support worker and healthcare support worker posts at Red Kite View on the NHS Bands 2 and 3 are now open to applications from people in Armley and Lower Wortley.

Nick Lee, the operational manager of the young people’s inpatient service in Leeds, said: “The people we employ will be working on the wards and helping to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable and helping them to recover.

“We are offering the chance to make a career in the NHS, not just a job.

"The Trust will nurture and support people who want to progress.”

The two main wards, Skylark and Lapwing, will offer light, modern facilities including spacious and private en-suite bedrooms and will be staffed by a multi-disciplinary team who will work closely with the young person’s community mental health team during their stay.

People interested in being an Assistant Support Worker don’t need to have had any previous experience of working with patients, the Trust said.

The role will primarily help nursing and occupational therapy staff provide high quality care on the ward.

The work might include spending time with service users to provide social and recreational activities and companionship, helping them with their laundry, or with making their beds.

There are other tasks such as checking and managing stores deliveries, helping to prepare meals, cleaning patient care aides, or cleaning medical devices

Applicants don’t have to have formal qualifications in English and Maths as the Trust will provide free training to complete fundamental skills via Leeds City College.

The first step for anyone interested from the Armley or Lower Wortley community is to attend an information webinar next Tuesday 13th July at 11am.

To do so, sign up at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/161866335567