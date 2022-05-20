The coronavirus pandemic may be largely behind us but NHS England ambulance services still remain under acute pressure.

Response times for life threatening conditions (category 1) have not hit target in a year according to data.

Ambulance response times to life-threatening West Yorkshire incidents now two minutes slower than in 2018

Yorkshire Ambulance Service average response times to category 1 incidents now stands at nine minutes and 25 seconds - increasing from an average of seven minutes and 21 seconds between 2018-19.

The analysis comes after health bosses openly expressed concerns at dangerously long ambulance waiting times across the country.

Ambulance crews are dealing with more life threatening incidents such as for heart attacks (known as category 1 callouts) than in previous years

In April of this year these types of calls were at the highest level for the same month since 2018, when current records began, at over 76,500. They represented 14% of all incidents in comparison to 9% in the same month during previous years.

There were nearly 20,000 more life threatening incidents recorded last month compared to in April 2021, and more than 26,000 more than during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

Last year (2021-22) people requiring medical care waited an average of 32 seconds for their 999 call to be answered – six times longer than the year before when the average answering time was five seconds. There were also 10.6 million calls answered last year, up by 32% on the previous year.

People with life threatening conditions (category 1) waited on average nine minutes two seconds for an ambulance to arrive in April – two minutes two seconds greater than the NHS’s seven minute response time target.

April’s response times for life threatening incidents were the 6th highest since August 2017 when current records began.

Yorkshire's average wait time exceeds the national average.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.