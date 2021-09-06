Almost third of Leeds residents "not concerned" about blood pressure as charity issues warning

Blood Pressure UK conducted a survey to mark Know Your Numbers! week - due to run from September 6-12.

The results showed that 29% of respondents living in Leeds state their blood pressure is not of concern.

A further 44% of people do not understand why they should know their blood pressure numbers – despite 74% being aware of the associated and "deadly" health dangers such as heart disease and strokes.

With nearly 6 million people in the UK unaware of their blood pressure numbers - yet living daily with undiagnosed high blood pressure - Blood Pressure UK is urging all adults to check their blood pressure as routine and in tandem, reduce their salt intake.

Phil Pyatt, CEO of Blood Pressure UK comments: "“We must remind everyone that neither heart disease nor stroke show clear symptoms, hence the ‘silent killer’ reputation.

"That’s why it’s so important to take control of your health by Knowing Your Numbers as well as benefiting from simple improvements in diet and lifestyle such as eating less salt, more fruit and vegetables and doing more exercise.”

Measuring your blood pressure - using a home blood pressure monitor, at a pharmacy or with a practice nurse - is the most important first step any adult can take to help reduce their chances of having a stroke, heart attack or heart failure, the charity said.

Only 11% of people living in Leeds consider heart disease and stroke to be their biggest health fear, results revealed.

Professor Graham MacGregor, Chairman of Blood Pressure UK said: “Half of all strokes and heart disease are due to high blood pressure.

"It is therefore vital that high blood pressure is detected early and treated.

"Everyone needs to take control of their health by checking their blood pressure either at home, at a pharmacy or with their practice nurse. This could save your life.”

Blood Pressure UK is the UK’s leading blood pressure charity working to lower the nation’s blood pressure to prevent disability and death from stroke and heart disease.