Advice for visitors as Pinderfields Hospital A&E car park closed for six months

Work started at Pinderfields Hospital in March this year to enable the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust to enhance some areas of the site.

A temporary ‘decant ward’ is currently being constructed next to the A&E department, which will initially be configured as a 16-bed facility.

It will take around one year to build and means that the A&E car park will be temporarily closed for an initial six-month period, until approximately September 2022.

Work started at Pinderfields Hospital in March this year. Picture: Scott Merrylees

After that, a proportion of the car park will re-open, followed by the remaining car parking spaces in spring 2023.

The Trust said the upgrade works will provide them with a high-quality infrastructure with improved safety and efficiency to enable the hospital to deliver care more effectively to patients.

Following this, upgrade and maintenance work will take place in ICU and Haematology during 2023.

When this is complete, the temporary ward will be reconfigured as a 40-bed ward, allowing further works to get underway in the remaining Gates which will continue until early 2027.

What should visitors do while the car park remains closed?

While the car park remains closed, the Trust are advising patients to do the following:

* Use the ‘emergency A&E drop off area’ located at the front of the A&E entrance which is for patients needing urgent / immediate care. This includes patients who need to access th Children’s Assessment Unit urgently.

* The emergency drop off area is signposted as you enter the hospital grounds.

* Access the A&E department through the main hospital entrance. When inside the building, please turn left, through the doors labelled ‘Emergency Department’ and follow the signs on the corridor walls which will direct you to A&E. Also use this route to exit A&E.