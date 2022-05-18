Active Future to provide new weekly sessions in Farsley after successful open day

Active Future delivers activity sessions to children and adults of all ages, needs and abilities throughout West Yorkshire.

After repeated success beginning with their roots as a Futsal provider in the Northeast of England, they have launched in Leeds and the surrounding area.

Active Future will be kicking off in the area with Futsal, Dodgeball and Quidditch alongside their famous Fortnite Camps.

The first free play is set to launch on May 29 at 1pm.

The session is 'children led' resulting in 'total chaos being the order of the day', a spokesperson said.

The activity is £3 each with sibling discounts available.

A spokesperson from Active Future said the activities will all have restricted numbers to ensure maximum time can be spent ensuring those attending have the guidance and support they need in their chosen activity, so it’s advised to book early to secure a place.

An Active Future spokesperson stated: "With sport being the most common movement activity there is a high focus on sport within the Active Future programme. However, much of this will be free play and child directed. One of our most celebrated programmes are the Free Play activities where children get to choose exactly what their provision looks like.

"For those that wish to specialise in specific sports we have class leading programmes that people can take part in and receive specialised expert coaching in those areas."

"We are SEN and persons of disability friendly believing completely we can all get active together.