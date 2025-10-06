Linda Barker, Health Access Coordinator at Leeds GATE | Yorkshire Cancer Research

Leeds Gypsy, Traveller and Roma communities will join forces with cancer experts to confront health inequalities caused by a “long history of neglect”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People from Gypsy, Traveller and Roma communities are more likely to experience delays in cancer diagnosis and less likely to take part in screening programmes.

A new study funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and led by the team at the University of York will see members of the community invited to share their experiences of the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hope to use their experiences to shape new ways to prevent cancer, improve early diagnosis and improve how health professionals communicate and build trust.

Linda Barker, health access coordinator at Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange (GATE) said there are fears around disclosing ethnicity because of discrimination.

But she hopes that the study will help to reduce health inequalities and lead to positive change.

She said: “We're passionate about this opportunity supporting community members to take part in research to reduce health inequalities as experienced by Gypsies and Travellers, as well as other minoritised groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how adversely experiences of cancer affect and impact our members’ lives and their families.

“Fear of disclosing ethnicity due to discrimination along with poor monitoring processes and knowledge among healthcare professionals has resulted in a lack of data.

“Without data we can't understand the problems, tackle them or monitor change. We are more than happy to be part of this great research and are excited to create an evidence base that can lead to change.”

Violet Cannon, Chief Executive at York Travellers Trust, Karl Atkin, Professor of Sociology at the University of York, and Dr Sangeeta Chattoo, Senior Research Fellow at the University of York. | Yorkshire Cancer Research

Dr Sangeeta Chattoo, senior research fellow at the University of York said: “This study will address long-standing health inequalities, institutional racism and marginalisation experienced by GTR communities living in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A long history of neglect has reinforced a taboo on cancer within these communities.

“Poor understanding of risk factors and symptoms of cancer, coupled with limited access to culturally appropriate screening services, results in delays in diagnosis, leaving healthcare agencies ill-equipped to respond.”

Dr Stuart Griffiths, director of research, policy and impact at Yorkshire Cancer Research, added: “Everyone deserves the chance to live a life free from cancer.

“This work puts people at the heart of the solution by listening to communities, understanding their needs and building trust.

“Yorkshire Cancer Research is dedicated to reducing inequalities and improving cancer survival for all communities across Yorkshire, so more people can live longer, healthier lives.”