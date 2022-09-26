Period Fest focuses on ending period poverty and has been organised by Freedom4Girls, a charity that works to eradicate period poverty and combat the stigma surrounding menstruation.

It will be held at Archive in Kirkstall on Friday September 30 and will feature live music and comedy.

Charlotte O’Byrne from Freedom4Girls, said: “We are so excited to be hosting Period Fest for the second time. Whilst we have come a long way, so much more needs to be done around the stigma of periods and eradicating period poverty once and for all.

It will be held at Archive in Kirkstall on Friday September 30 and will feature live music and comedy. Image: Google Street View

“Through Freedom4Girls, and Period Fest, we hope to empower those with periods rather than perpetuate the negativity that currently surrounds them. We want this to be a fun and entertaining evening that exudes period positivity and equality. As well as raising awareness around period poverty, we want to show that we can all do small things that make a big difference in other people’s lives.”

Entry is pay as you feel or alternatively, people can pay with a donation of sanitary products.

Live music will be provided by headline act Rev. Chunky Butt Funky, steel band Mean North Steel, Neve Stokoe, community choir Lets Sing 26 and DJ Yung Fox.

Comedian Sarah Morgan-Paul is also on the bill and the event will run from 4pm until 2am.

There will be food and drink available, as well as a silent auction and local sellers and craft makers.

All money raised will go to Freedom4Girls and their work to end period poverty and combat the periods stigma.

Period Fest took place in 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic put plans for future events on hold until this year, which marks the return of the festival.

Ms O’Byrne added: “We are so relieved and excited to be able to host another event like this. Not only is it enjoyable for everyone involved but it’s necessary for the work we do.

"Without the involvement of the wider community, we couldn’t reach as far as we do and support as many people as we do. Coming together is vital, and fortunately lots of fun too.”