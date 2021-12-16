250,000 Leeds Children's Hospital patients to benefit from charity-led project transforming interactive new reception

From the moment children and their families walk through the entrance of Leeds Children’s Hospital, they will be immersed in a rainforest themed reception area, complete with feature lighting, brightly coloured flooring and interactive activities to help create a more welcoming environment for everyone.

The project has been completed by Leeds Hospitals Charity in collaboration with businesses in the city and national charities.

Construction company Balfour Beatty - one of Leeds Hospital Charity’s corporate partners - have led on the refurbishment and upgrade, generously donating their time and materials to help bring the project to life.

The entrance includes the latest technology, funded by national children’s charity Starlight, to distract and engage patients and their families. cc LHC

This innovative technology includes touch-free motion sensor games, a virtual fish tank and a floor projector to complete the immersive experience.

Lisa Beaumont, Therapeutic & Specialised Play Manager at Leeds Children’s Hospital said: “Children and young people coming into the hospital are delighted with the transformation and it is a joy to see the smiles on their faces.

"This refurbishment will make a real difference to the wellbeing of the children and young people we care for, helping them feel like they’re coming to a safe, fun place, and transforming what can be quite an uncertain experience into a very positive one.”

As one of the UK’s largest specialist children’s hospitals offering a wide range of treatment and care for children from birth to young adulthood and beyond, this transformation will benefit around 250,000 children who pass through the Clarendon Wing entrance each year.

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: "“We’re so proud to lead such an exciting project which will make a real difference to the experience of some of the youngest and most vulnerable patients in Leeds and their families.

"None of this would be possible without the support of our donors and the generous help of all the wonderful organisations involved.”

The charity said the new space also showcases the real difference that charitable funding can make to the NHS and how the support of people across Leeds can enable the creation of patient-centred spaces designed to support the delivery of world-class care for children and young people.

Tom Yates, Senior Commercial Manager, at Balfour Beatty said: “We truly care about the communities in which we operate. It is through charity-led projects such as these that we’re going above and beyond to leave a lasting positive legacy.

"Working alongside Leeds Hospitals Charity, our team has taken time out of busy schedules to volunteer their skills and expertise to support this essential cause which will significantly benefit children across the region.”

A range of companies donated their time and services to make the project a reality, the charity said.

Find out more and donate at www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk