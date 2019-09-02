18 photos you'll only understand if you took part in the 2019 Leeds Memory Walk

Families strode out in their thousands in memory of loved ones affected by dementia for Leeds’ emotional Memory Walk.

The annual fundraiser, organised by the Alzheimer’s Society charity, saw hordes of dedicated walkers gather at Temple Newsam House. And our snapper Steve Riding was on hand to capture the spirit of the occasion. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: This is how many people are waiting for an organ transplant right now in Leeds

1. Memory Walk 2019 It's selfie time as these walker gets social. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Memory Walk 2019 Walkers pass Temple Newsam House. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Former Emmerdale Adele Silva starts the walk. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Memory Walk 2019 Best foot forward. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more