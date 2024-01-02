13 of the best gyms in Leeds to start your New Year's resolutions in 2024

3 . PureGym Leeds City Centre South

PureGym Leeds City Centre South is unmissable in the heart of Leeds, in Cloth Hall Street, situated directly next to the Corn Exchange. It is one of the highest rated gyms in the city, with 4.2 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews based on the opinions of 349 gym-goers. One fitness enthusiast said: "It has a good atmosphere and a decent selection of equipment." Photo: James Hardisty