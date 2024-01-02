13 of the best gyms in Leeds to start your New Year's resolutions in 2024

It’s a new year and a new you in 2024, as we reveal our pick of the best gyms in Leeds to get your fitness goals ticked off.
Whether you’re a seasoned exercise enthusiast or a gym newbie, there are plenty of exciting spaces to choose from in the city – and all have their own unique selling points.
While some are huge and feature high-tech equipment, others are smaller and focus on bespoke training with the experts. From Guiseley to Seacroft, they span the length and breadth of Leeds.
So, without further ado, here’s our pick of the best gyms in the city to start your New Year’s resolutions –
1. MixCollage-01-Jan-2024-01-18-PM-8674.jpg
Here are some of the best gyms in Leeds to start your New Year's resolutions. Photo: Best Leeds gyms
2. Apex Boutique Gym
Apex Boutique Gym, in Lidgett Hill, Pudsey, opened last year to the delight of personal trainer Terry Gilchrist - whose childhood dream was to launch his own space. He built it up through three years of hard work, purchasing each piece of equipment item by item. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. PureGym Leeds City Centre South
PureGym Leeds City Centre South is unmissable in the heart of Leeds, in Cloth Hall Street, situated directly next to the Corn Exchange. It is one of the highest rated gyms in the city, with 4.2 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews based on the opinions of 349 gym-goers. One fitness enthusiast said: "It has a good atmosphere and a decent selection of equipment." Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Gym Group Leeds York Road
The Gym Group Leeds York Road stands in the city's former library and swimming baths - but a £1.5m redevelopment saw it become one of Leeds' best modern gym and fitness centres. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Trib3
Trib3, at the corner of Wellington Street and Britannia Street in the heart of Leeds' financial quarter, is another boasting impressive reviews. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews, with 45 reviewers. One said: "Great workouts, great staff, good facilities." Photo: Google
6. Premier World Fitness
Premier World Fitness, which is based at the New Hold Industrial Estate in Garforth, was opened by Jamie Wheatley when he was just 20-years-old. Now 33, the gym has expanded significantly and would be one of the best in the region to start a New Year's resolution. Photo: Bruce Rollinson